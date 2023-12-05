Nordic Model Now! is a campaigning organisation and as such we do not have the resources to provide support and services to individuals. However, here is a list of organisations that do provide services to women involved in prostitution in the UK. We offer it in good faith, but are unable to guarantee the quality of the services offered.

This is not an exhaustive list and it focuses on organisations that provide some support to women who want to exit prostitution. Please contact us if you would like to get involved with our campaign or if you want to suggest additional organisations and services that we should list.

UK Wide

Beyond The Streets – A call back service offering advice and general guidance to those who feel trapped in prostitution.

http://beyondthestreets.org.uk/i-want-support/

Free phone: 0800 1337870

SASE (Stand Against Sexual Exploitation) – Maintains a directory of exiting services throughout the UK:

http://www.sase.org.uk/services

You My Sister – Provides online programmes to help women harmed in any branch of the porn or sex industries to recover their mental health, with the aim of reducing isolation, self blame and shame, and moving towards greater self confidence.

https://youmysister.org.uk

England and Wales

Bedfordshire

Azalea – Provides help to men and women who are caught up in sex trafficking.

https://www.azalea.org.uk/

Birmingham

Anawim – A support service for women in prostitution, as well as women with drug addiction issues, offering courses, activities and practical support with food and clothing.

http://www.womensbreakout.org.uk/projects/anawim/

Bradford

Bridge – A facility for women in both indoor and street prostitution, offering a drop in centre, needle exchange, advice and support, including mental health support and general health care.

https://thebridgeproject.org.uk/services/the-lotus-project

Phone: 01274 723 863

Bristol, south-west England, and Wales

One25 – A centre for women involved in street based prostitution, offering van out reach, a drop in centre and case work support.

http://one25.org.uk/about-us/how-one25-help-women/

Email: office@one25.org.uk

The Nelson Trust – Trauma-informed and gender responsive service providing holistic support for women and their families across Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, Bristol and Wales.

https://www.nelsontrust.com/what-we-do/our-services/

https://nelsontrust.com/contact/

The Spring of Hope – A night shelter and support service for women fleeing prostitution and domestic violence.

https://www.inhope.uk/our-activities/spring-of-hope/

Email: springofhope@inhope.uk

Trevi – Based in South West England, Trevi provides safe and nurturing spaces for women in recovery to heal, grow and thrive.

https://trevi.org.uk

Coventry

Kairos WWT – Supports women in Coventry at risk of, or subjected, to sexual exploitation, including street outreach and drop-in, one-to-one support and group support, and criminal justice and prison in-reach.

https://kairoswwt.org.uk

London

Nia – Works with women in prostitution in London, providing a non-judgmental service, giving advocacy and support in exiting.

Phone: 07880 230 516 Email: exiting.advocacy@niaendingviolence.org.uk

http://niaendingviolence.org.uk/get-help/prostitution/

Door of Hope – A support, mentor and advocacy organisation that offers night time outreach to street based prostitutes as a well as day time support and befriending.

http://www.doorofhope.org.uk/what-we-do.php

Phone: 0845 0044231

StreetLight – A project offering outreach to outdoor prostitutes in the Gatwick area, as well as daytime support and advocacy with other drug, housing and counselling services.

http://www.streetlight.uk.com/support-services/

St Mungos – A project offering emergency housing support to vulnerable and homeless women, including those trying to escape prostitution.

http://rebuildingshatteredlives.org/about-us/

St Mungo’s – Chrysalis Project – Provides accommodation for single homeless women aged 22 and above with support needs. Applicant must have a local connection to Lambeth.

https://homeless.org.uk/homeless-england/service/st-mungos-chrysalis-project

Women @ The Well – A women-only drop-in centre in Kings Cross dedicated to supporting women whose lives are affected by or at risk of being affected by prostitution.

http://www.watw.org.uk/

London Directory of Modern Slavery Survivor Support Services

London+Services+Directory+Final+1.pdf

Sheffield

The Sheffield Working Women’s Opportunities Project (SWWOP) – Provides intensive support to vulnerable women involved in street prostitution.

http://www.swwop.org/

Phone: 0114 253 6899

Southend

Aspirations Day Program and Carrie’s Outreach provide a specialist addiction service and routes out of selling sex.

http://www.aspirationsprogram.co.uk/

Stoke-on-Trent

Relume – A new charity that seeks to help women find freedom and recovery from the harms caused by sexual exploitation and the sex industry.

https://relume.org.uk

Scotland

Safer Scotland – A Scottish government resource providing a comprehensive list of services for people who have experienced commercial sexual exploitation (including prostitution) in Scotland.

https://safer.scot/information/commercial-sexual-exploitation/commercial-sexual-exploitation-support

Encompass – A network of agencies in Scotland that provide support and exiting services to those involved in prostitution.

http://www.encompassnetwork.info/who-we-are.html

Routes Out – Part of Community Safety Glasgow, Routes Out provides support for those wanting to exit prostitution.

http://www.glasgow.gov.uk/article/23783/Routes-Out

Rise @ Scottish Women’s Rights Centre – Legal advice and information for women involved in the sex industry.

https://www.scottishwomensrightscentre.org.uk

Ireland

Ruhama – A support service assisting with crisis accommodation, case work, counselling and other practical support for women in prostitution.

https://www.ruhama.ie

Directory of US services

Prostitution Research and Education (PRE) maintains a US-wide list of service providers that may be able to help with housing, food, transportation, referrals, and other emergency assistance:

http://prostitutionresearch.com/services-for-survivors-by-us-state/

International

The Sanar Institute works globally to reduce the impact of trauma caused by human trafficking and involvement in the sex trade through the provision of trauma specific services.

https://sanar-institute.org

Advice for women fleeing the war in Ukraine:

https://www.helpforukrainians.info

