This post provides access to audio and video recordings of our ‘Why the labour and trade union movement should support the Nordic Model’ webinar that was held on y June 2022. We plan to release a transcript of the webinar. We’ll add a link here once it is available.

Video

Podcast

Duration: 1 hour 05 minutes | File size: 46.7 MB | Play in new window (with option to download file).

Speakers

Diane Martin CBE: Diane is a survivor leader. She has spent over 25 years supporting women to exit commercial sexual exploitation, including 15 years as the Founder and Director of a specialist service for women involved in or exited from prostitution; developing a range of services from street outreach, drop in and court diversion through to aftercare, counselling and life skill groups.

She has worked extensively with government, local authority partnerships, the criminal justice system and NGOs to develop and improve strategy, policy, frontline services, prevention and exiting options within a violence against women and girls framework.

She is a survivor, having been exploited in her late teens through prostitution in London and later trafficked to a prostitution ring in the Middle East. In 2013 Diane was awarded a CBE for services to vulnerable women in prostitution. She is currently Chair of the ‘A Model for Scotland’ campaign and a Vice Chair of OCSE/ODIHR’s International Survivors of Trafficking Advisory Council (ISTAC)

Bronagh Andrew: Bronagh has been working with women exploited in systems of prostitution for over 20 years. In 2000 she qualified with her Post Graduate Diploma in Social Work and took up a post with the Routes Out of Prostitution team. Since 2004 she has worked with women trafficked into Scotland for the purposes of Commercial Sexual Exploitation.

Bronagh is currently the Operations Manager for the Trafficking Awareness Raising Alliance (TARA), a support service for trafficking survivors to help identify and support women who may have been trafficked for the purpose of commercial sexual exploitation and the Routes Out service, which supports women selling sex in Glasgow and addresses prevention, exiting and tackling the demand for prostitution.

She is a member of the Scottish Parliament Cross Party Group on Commercial Sexual Exploitation (CPG/CSE) and is also a member of UNISON.

Agnes Tolmie: Agnes has been a Trades Union member and activist her entire working life which has included work across the Local Authority, Health Service and Private Sector. She is currently Chair of the Scottish Women’s Convention (SWC) and Vice Chair of Unite Scotland’s Executive Committee. She has spent over 35 years at all levels of Trades Union activism and as an activist in the women’s movement.

Her campaigns have included equal pay, the prevention of male violence against women and girls and women’s representation in political and public life. Agnes was active in the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) as a past President as well as having Chaired the STUC Women’s Committee. During the 1990’s she campaigned with a coalition of women for the establishment of a Scottish Parliament with a 50/50 gender balance. Agnes was also the recipient of the STUC Women’s Meritorious Award in 2012 and TUC Gold Badge for Service to Women in 2013.

Gemma Kelly: Gemma has a master’s degree in Human Trafficking, Migration and Organised Crime from St Mary’s University in London. She also has a Masters in Equality Studies and has worked in policy and advocacy with a focus on gender equality, human trafficking and child rights for many years, across a range of organisations from local frontline services to the international development, humanitarian and peacebuilding sectors. Gemma will chair the webinar.

Resources mentioned

