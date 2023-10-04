Infographics about what REALLY happened in New Zealand after prostitution was decriminalised

Sex trade lobbyists CLAIM that New Zealand’s fully decriminalised prostitution system is safer for “sex workers” and strengthens their human rights, using the NZ government’s official reports and assessments to back this up.

Now a data scientist has carefully examined the hundreds of pages of those official reports and assessments and has found that in fact the data shows that decriminalising prostitution has been a failure.

These infographics pull out the key points and the differences between the claims and what the data in the reports actually shows. They are available to download as a PDF or as a printed flyer from our shop.

For full references, see What REALLY happened in New Zealand after prostitution was decriminalised?

