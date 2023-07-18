Metropolitan Police officers are now banned from paying for prostitution

We are thrilled at news that Metropolitan Police officers are now banned from paying for sex. This is not only a significant step in changing the widely recognised sexist and misogynist culture within the Met but also an implicit recognition that buying sex is intrinsically predatory and is incompatible with equality between the sexes.

We argued this in our petition calling for a UK-wide ban on police officers buying sex along with a total ban on watching porn at work and using police equipment and networks. Please sign the petition if you haven’t already done so and keep sharing it until a similar ban has been introduced nationwide.

We hope and trust that the ban will be implemented thoroughly and there really will be a culture of zero-tolerance to prostitution buying in the Met. We also hope that this will prove to be a step towards the adoption of the Nordic Model in England.

Sign the petition

Please sign the ‘Change the sexist police culture by banning police from watching porn and paying for sex’ petition.

Like this: Like Loading...