My surrogacy journey: loneliness, alienation and loss

Names and identifying details have been changed.

My surrogacy journey started when I met Alejandro and James through my cousin, Louise. I heard from Louise that Alejandro and James had been looking at surrogacy for a while and were having a terrible time with their current surrogate who, they said, was taking advantage of them. They told me stories about how she would ring them constantly, asking for money and was rude. They were so desperate to have a baby that they seemingly put up with her behaviour.

When I heard this, I felt awful for them. I found it really easy with my first pregnancy and so felt that perhaps this was something I could offer them. I hadn’t really heard much about surrogacy, apart from what you hear in the press and there are only positive news stories reported. Facebook forums were filled with stories of happy journeys and how wonderful surrogacy is and so it was easy to get swept along with the rose-tinted view of it all.

I had also heard that some surrogates were being paid over £15,000 in expenses. Being a single mother, living pay cheque to pay cheque, and finding out that I could potentially be paid that kind of money was a bit of a life line and whilst I hate to admit it, I thought I could put some of the money I earnt towards a deposit on a house.

Alejandro and James were part of Surrogacy UK and had been for a long time. When I offered to be a surrogate for them, they appeared relieved that this could actually result in a baby for them. Due to the time scales that Surrogacy UK requires (the ‘getting to know each other’ period of three months, the administration, etc.) we decided on an ‘independent journey’, meaning that they wouldn’t have to pay another year’s membership fee and we could start the fertility treatment earlier.

Looking back now, this is where things started to go wrong. Whilst Surrogacy UK only promotes the positive side of surrogacy, it does provide support, guidance, help with things like expenses, a place where you can chat to other surrogates and have a dedicated person to help you if your ‘team’ are struggling. Choosing to have an ‘independent journey’ meant that it was just me and Alejandro and James and so when we did struggle with our ‘friendship’. There was no one there to offer any guidance or to stand up for me.

I felt obliged to start treatment quickly. Comments from them about how they didn’t want to be old parents or how long the process would take made me feel guilty and once I said yes to being a surrogate, I felt pressure to give them a baby as quickly as possible.

We started IVF within six months of me agreeing to be a surrogate. I hated it. The injections, the medication, the demands of having to be constantly at the fertility clinic, which was over an hour away, put a lot of pressure on my life. I became irritable, bloated and anxious. Mixed with a feeling of losing control over my body, I began then to resent how little Alejandro and James seemed to want to understand the impact it was having on my life.

When I reached out to the surrogacy community, I was scorned. How dare I feel uncomfortable with the commissioning parents (CPs) being in the room at my appointments, don’t I realise that it’s their baby and they have a right to be at personal appointments which involve their baby? This is when I started to feel like a ‘womb to rent’. However at the time, I had no one to talk to about it and so carried on, feeling like I was the problem and surrogacy was a wonderful thing to do.

The first round of IVF didn’t work. I felt awful. The pressure and disappointment from Alejandro and James made me feel like I had failed. I remember going into work and being in tears all day but not feeling like I could talk about it.

We decided to go into another round of IVF straight away. However, due to poor administration from the fertility clinic and my own growing feelings of discomfort, I decided to delay the treatment until the following year.

In the meantime, we went to a Surrogacy UK conference as a ‘treat’. At this, I went to a talk by one of the founding members who had completed a few ‘traditional’ surrogacies where she had used her own egg. She spoke of the biological connection in such an insignificant and blasé way that I thought this could be an option for me. In hindsight, I feel I was just keen to get the surrogacy chapter in my life done and this sounded like an easier option. Plus the thought of going through IVF again filled me with dread and I didn’t know how I could explain that to James and Alejandro.

I became pregnant on the first home insemination. As soon as I found out I was pregnant, I felt bonded to the baby and started to try and disassociate myself from the surrogacy. I wasn’t sure how I was going to be okay with it all now and I didn’t have anyone to speak to about it. Anytime I saw a post on Facebook about the worries of bonding with the baby, previous surrogates responded with how you never bond with the baby as it’s not yours and that you’re just extreme babysitting. Again, I felt like I was the problem for not feeling this way and shut down.

Covid then struck and I found myself living alone and pregnant. It was just me and the bump and I grew increasingly anxious of the time when I would have to give up the baby. Every kick and movement were only felt by me and upon hearing the baby’s heartbeat, I felt incredibly bonded. Seeing the baby on the scans also deepened my feelings.

We had previously spoken about my birth plan. I kept seeing lots of other teams who would be all together in the room whilst giving birth, some even in the birthing pool with each other. I felt utterly horrified about James and Alejandro being around whilst I gave birth. Alejandro had openly admitted he was squeamish and joked about the birth being ‘gory’. Not only did I feel increasingly uncomfortable around them, but I had started to feel like I was giving up my baby and so wanted to try and put my head in the right space when I had to hand over the baby.

This was something that caused contention between us as they felt it was their right to be the first ones to hold the baby. They also refused to tell me the name they had chosen for him and so it was an incredibly surreal and heart-breaking experience for me to hand him over. Surrogacy focuses so much on the CPs and how they feel. As the surrogate, I felt it was hard to speak up about how I felt and that it wasn’t important.

It’s still incredibly difficult for me to speak about the birth without crying. Aside the from the last minutes of it, I went through it on my own as the rules at the hospital didn’t allow birthing partners until the very end. Afterwards I felt like I had handed over my baby to a couple who wouldn’t even give a thought about how I was going to get home. I think about it nearly every day. What if I had just held my baby a little longer, enjoyed more time with him, and on some days, what if I had never given him up.

I know for some surrogates they feel like they are handing back the baby to the ‘real parents’. For me, this wasn’t the case at all and I suffered hugely with separation anxiety. Eventually this led to full panic attacks which I am now receiving treatment for.

Surrogacy in the UK is portrayed as altruistic, giving the impression of lifelong friendships between the surrogate mother and the CPs. For me, this really hasn’t happened. James and Alejandro were never particularly great at keeping in touch before and during my pregnancy and so I had very little expectation that they would keep their promise of being in touch once I gave them the baby.

After the birth, it was a struggle to get them to send pictures of baby Ben and I spent a lot of my time constantly checking my phone to see if they had messaged. I found it to be incredibly strange to have had a baby and to then have nothing to do with it. They don’t tell you about the empty weird feeling that you carry around after being a surrogate and I found it extremely difficult to be okay with it all.

In the UK, the surrogate mother is required to give her consent to transfer legal parentage to the CPs. I was so scared that once I had given my consent, James and Alejandro would have no reason to stay in contact with me and let me see Ben. They had already made comments about how they didn’t want me to have a close relationship with him in case there was any confusion with who his parents were and so I felt that they would stop contact as soon as they could.

Because of how strongly I felt about this, I decided that I couldn’t provide consent without a child arrangement order and so after many emotional phone calls, meetings, mediation and a couple of court appearances, we agreed on contact between myself and Ben, allowing me time to spend with him. Alejandro and James were both very insistent that they would have always let me see the baby and so we agreed that the court order was just a way of showing intention.

Whilst I know that there had been a huge amount of upset throughout the whole journey on both sides, I had hoped that we could now draw a line and move on with improving our relationship. Sadly this wasn’t the case and James and Alejandro have refused to adhere to the court order from day one. I wasn’t invited to Ben’s first birthday party and they have now refused any contact, citing that it’s not in the baby’s interest.

My relationship with my cousin, Louise, has been hugely impacted as well. From being incredibly close and talking nearly every day, we have become almost strangers. She has been placed in the middle of it all. She has continued to see Ben, while Alejandro and James have not allowed me to, and I have felt extremely hurt as a result.

In addition, I have been called delusional, homophobic, shameless and selfish for wanting to remain a part of Ben’s life. I wasn’t allowed to give him a Christmas present because, and I quote, “I can’t buy him”. I have been constantly accused of not acting in his best interests. During one conversation, Alejandro said that Ben does not have a mother, will never have a mother and will never need one and they have accused me of wanting an inappropriate relationship with him.

I know that some surrogacy journeys work well and everyone is happy and I am genuinely happy for them but I do believe that surrogacy will end up harming a lot more people if it becomes increasingly popular and mainstream. Being a single mother, receiving expenses for the pregnancy ensured that I was able to meet my rent, buy nice food and pay off my car service bill. But it also meant that it was often ‘2 against 1’ with James’ and Alejandro’s opinions against mine and conversations between us being one sided. Whilst I was never explicitly coerced into surrogacy, I have been told I’ve said things or acted in a certain way which I am certain I have not.

My worry is that vulnerable women will be manipulated into surrogacies and not have a voice to speak up when they are uncomfortable. In my case, James and Alejandro are a lot better off financially than me, meaning that they can afford the legal advice to help them fight the court order, which they are now doing. In the UK, I feel there is little support for postpartum women and even less support for surrogates post birth, meaning there could be a huge number of women who will suffer from less than ideal surrogacies.

And lastly and most importantly, we don’t know the effects on children born through surrogacy. In my case, James and Alejandro are refusing to allow Ben to have a relationship with his biological birth mother. I feel really strongly about Ben having a positive and meaningful relationship with me and don’t want to be this shadowy figure in the background who he gets to meet when he is 18.

The proposed surrogacy law change giving CPs legal parent status at birth fills me with dread. If I had not had legal status as the baby’s birth mother and not been able to have some kind of standing ensuring that I was able to have a relationship with my baby, I would have been even more devastated than I am.

I genuinely do not believe that there is any situation where the surrogate mother can provide informed consent due to social pressure, obligation to the CPs or not knowing how they would feel about pregnancy and the baby, and so surrogacy will always leave the surrogate mother vulnerable.

